Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1802 S. Roberts Rd. Available 08/01/20 Spacious home for rent in Tempe! - Do not miss this great 4 bedroom/ 3 bathroom home with in Tempe. Enter and find a spacious open layout with laminate hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, and neutral paint. The eat in kitchen comes complete with matching white appliances including refrigerator. Washer/dryer included. The master bedroom features an attached bathroom with shower. Step outside and enjoy a covered patio with large fenced in yard space and an RV gate. In addition this home includes a guest house with separate entrance to both back and front yards. Excellent location near restaurants, shopping, minutes from Arizona State University, and the loop 202.



Terms:

Renters Insurance required

4% tax and processing fee in addition to rent

$20 hvac filter fee monthly

$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.

Call first if you have pets.

Call to view today!



(RLNE3336498)