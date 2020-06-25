Amenities
1802 S. Roberts Rd. Available 08/01/20 Spacious home for rent in Tempe! - Do not miss this great 4 bedroom/ 3 bathroom home with in Tempe. Enter and find a spacious open layout with laminate hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, and neutral paint. The eat in kitchen comes complete with matching white appliances including refrigerator. Washer/dryer included. The master bedroom features an attached bathroom with shower. Step outside and enjoy a covered patio with large fenced in yard space and an RV gate. In addition this home includes a guest house with separate entrance to both back and front yards. Excellent location near restaurants, shopping, minutes from Arizona State University, and the loop 202.
Terms:
Renters Insurance required
4% tax and processing fee in addition to rent
$20 hvac filter fee monthly
$250 Admin fee paid upon move in.
Call first if you have pets.
Call to view today!
(RLNE3336498)