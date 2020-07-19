All apartments in Tempe
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1718 South Parkside Drive
1718 South Parkside Drive

1718 South Parkside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1718 South Parkside Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

This Lovely 3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home is located in Tempe at Broadway and Hardy. With over 1270 s.f. of living you will find a fully remodeledand upgraded home with features such as ceiling fans, custom paint,dual pane windows, sprinkler system, ceramic tile, carpet, windowscreens, 2\&quot; wood blinds, storage shed and solar power system which provides 80% of energy needs. Rental price includes washer/dryer/fridge/dishwasher and gasstove. Hurry this one won\&#039;t last long, call now for an appointment to see this home 480-734-0796 ask for Carrie. Applications available online at rpmeastvalley.com $1275 refundable deposit + $300 non-refundable deposit. Pet upon approval only with $300 non-refundable pet fee + $25 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 South Parkside Drive have any available units?
1718 South Parkside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 South Parkside Drive have?
Some of 1718 South Parkside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 South Parkside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1718 South Parkside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 South Parkside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1718 South Parkside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1718 South Parkside Drive offer parking?
No, 1718 South Parkside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1718 South Parkside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 South Parkside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 South Parkside Drive have a pool?
No, 1718 South Parkside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1718 South Parkside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1718 South Parkside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 South Parkside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 South Parkside Drive has units with dishwashers.
