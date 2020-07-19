1718 South Parkside Drive

Amenities

This Lovely 3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home is located in Tempe at Broadway and Hardy. With over 1270 s.f. of living you will find a fully remodeledand upgraded home with features such as ceiling fans, custom paint,dual pane windows, sprinkler system, ceramic tile, carpet, windowscreens, 2\" wood blinds, storage shed and solar power system which provides 80% of energy needs. Rental price includes washer/dryer/fridge/dishwasher and gasstove. Hurry this one won\'t last long, call now for an appointment to see this home 480-734-0796 ask for Carrie. Applications available online at rpmeastvalley.com $1275 refundable deposit + $300 non-refundable deposit. Pet upon approval only with $300 non-refundable pet fee + $25 per month