Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport fireplace range

No Application Fees! Single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Tempe home on a cul-de-sac lot. This home features an open living room and separate formal dining room. Large kitchen with room for a table, electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator and tile flooring. Master Bedroom features separate bath. Separate laundry room with washing machine and dryer and one car carport. Cul-de-sac lot offers greater privacy. Close to US 101, 202, 10 and 60 freeways, ASU, shopping and restaurants.