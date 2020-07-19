1706 N El Camino Dr

Amenities
Available August! Tempe Townhouse for Rent in sought after Marlborough Park community (Just 2 miles from ASU). This beautiful two story town home features a large private back yard attached 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, and so much more. Tile floors in the kitchen and carpet. All appliances are included with full size washer & dryer. This home is currently occupied and will be available for showing only by appointment. The community has a nice pool and hot tub area. Please call Janine at 480-588-5333 x1