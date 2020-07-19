All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1706 N El Camino Dr

1706 North El Camino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1706 North El Camino Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available August! Tempe Townhouse for Rent in sought after Marlborough Park community (Just 2 miles from ASU). This beautiful two story town home features a large private back yard attached 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, and so much more. Tile floors in the kitchen and carpet. All appliances are included with full size washer & dryer. This home is currently occupied and will be available for showing only by appointment. The community has a nice pool and hot tub area. Please call Janine at 480-588-5333 x1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 N El Camino Dr have any available units?
1706 N El Camino Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1706 N El Camino Dr have?
Some of 1706 N El Camino Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 N El Camino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1706 N El Camino Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 N El Camino Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1706 N El Camino Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1706 N El Camino Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1706 N El Camino Dr offers parking.
Does 1706 N El Camino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 N El Camino Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 N El Camino Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1706 N El Camino Dr has a pool.
Does 1706 N El Camino Dr have accessible units?
No, 1706 N El Camino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 N El Camino Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 N El Camino Dr has units with dishwashers.
