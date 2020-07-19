1706 N El Camino Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Available August! Tempe Townhouse for Rent in sought after Marlborough Park community (Just 2 miles from ASU). This beautiful two story town home features a large private back yard attached 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, and so much more. Tile floors in the kitchen and carpet. All appliances are included with full size washer & dryer. This home is currently occupied and will be available for showing only by appointment. The community has a nice pool and hot tub area. Please call Janine at 480-588-5333 x1