1682 W. Village Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Redone Three Bedroom Townhouse in Tempe! - Open floor plan three bedroom unit in Tempe Villages, freshly painted with new carpet installed on stairs and second floor, tile through first floor. All NEW dual pane windows, even both sliding glass doors, through the whole house to help save on electricity! New counter tops installed and all appliances in kitchen included. Two patio areas, in front and in back, the rear patio has a secured out door storage near the two reserved parking spots. Ceiling fans in every bedroom. Conveniently located near the I-10 and Highway 60, only 10 minutes from ASU!



Cats and dogs accepted per breed approval. Call Western Vistas today at (623) 877-9400 to schedule a showing!



(RLNE2541114)