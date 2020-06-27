1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

wow! absolutely stunning single level fully remodeled tempe 3/2 house with wood like plank flooring, like new carpeting, custom fresh paint, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, spacious living room with kitchen transition flow, over-sized master bedroom with enclosed bathroom, premium arizona room, garage parking, storage, mountain views, nearby schools, over sized lot, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*