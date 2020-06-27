All apartments in Tempe
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:35 AM

1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE

1658 East Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1658 East Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
wow! absolutely stunning single level fully remodeled tempe 3/2 house with wood like plank flooring, like new carpeting, custom fresh paint, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, spacious living room with kitchen transition flow, over-sized master bedroom with enclosed bathroom, premium arizona room, garage parking, storage, mountain views, nearby schools, over sized lot, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE have any available units?
1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE have?
Some of 1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1658 E HERMOSA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
