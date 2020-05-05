1653 N Sierra Vista Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nestled at the base of the Papagos, this light, bright & wonderfully updated 3 bedrm home has a great room floor plan with atrium & fireplace, vaulted & smooth ceilings T/O, 20'' tile, designer ceiling fans, programable thermostat and new wood floor. Granite counters in the kitchen & both bath rooms. A breakfast room is adjacent to the kitchen with views of the common area. Master suite with wrap around closet, opens to private patio. Master bath has newer tile surround with spacious shower + dual sinks. 2 car garage has extra ''loft'' storage. Surrounded by lots of common space beautifully landscaped & just across from the community pool. Perfectly located to Papago Park, hiking, ASU, with easy access to the 202. New stainless steel refrigerator & washer & dryer!