Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1653 N Sierra Vista Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:08 PM

1653 N Sierra Vista Drive

1653 North Sierra Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1653 North Sierra Vista Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nestled at the base of the Papagos, this light, bright & wonderfully updated 3 bedrm home has a great room floor plan with atrium & fireplace, vaulted & smooth ceilings T/O, 20'' tile, designer ceiling fans, programable thermostat and new wood floor. Granite counters in the kitchen & both bath rooms. A breakfast room is adjacent to the kitchen with views of the common area. Master suite with wrap around closet, opens to private patio. Master bath has newer tile surround with spacious shower + dual sinks. 2 car garage has extra ''loft'' storage. Surrounded by lots of common space beautifully landscaped & just across from the community pool. Perfectly located to Papago Park, hiking, ASU, with easy access to the 202. New stainless steel refrigerator & washer & dryer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 N Sierra Vista Drive have any available units?
1653 N Sierra Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1653 N Sierra Vista Drive have?
Some of 1653 N Sierra Vista Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1653 N Sierra Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1653 N Sierra Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 N Sierra Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1653 N Sierra Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1653 N Sierra Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1653 N Sierra Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 1653 N Sierra Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1653 N Sierra Vista Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 N Sierra Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1653 N Sierra Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 1653 N Sierra Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1653 N Sierra Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 N Sierra Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1653 N Sierra Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

