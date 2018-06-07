1640 East El Parque Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A beautiful renovated 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home with a swimming pool is move-in ready! Open concept living room and kitchen that features laminate wood floors and granite counter-tops! Updated bathrooms and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining with a wonderful swimming pool that includes weekly maintenance! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.