1638 East Palmcroft Drive

Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Rental with POOL near ASU, Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment with quick access to the Loop 101 and US-60 Freeways! Interior features Remodeled Kitchen with All Appliances and Cabinets Galore, Open Living Room, Fireplace, Three Full Bedrooms, Upgraded Fixtures and the list goes on! Pool service included! Let this home speak for itself and schedule showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet **Please Excuse Our Mess- Few Repairs In Progress**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.