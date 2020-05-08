All apartments in Tempe
1638 East Palmcroft Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 12:06 PM

1638 East Palmcroft Drive

1638 East Palmcroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1638 East Palmcroft Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Rental with POOL near ASU, Shopping, Dinning and Entertainment with quick access to the Loop 101 and US-60 Freeways! Interior features Remodeled Kitchen with All Appliances and Cabinets Galore, Open Living Room, Fireplace, Three Full Bedrooms, Upgraded Fixtures and the list goes on! Pool service included! Let this home speak for itself and schedule showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet **Please Excuse Our Mess- Few Repairs In Progress**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 East Palmcroft Drive have any available units?
1638 East Palmcroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1638 East Palmcroft Drive have?
Some of 1638 East Palmcroft Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 East Palmcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1638 East Palmcroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 East Palmcroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1638 East Palmcroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1638 East Palmcroft Drive offer parking?
No, 1638 East Palmcroft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1638 East Palmcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1638 East Palmcroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 East Palmcroft Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1638 East Palmcroft Drive has a pool.
Does 1638 East Palmcroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 1638 East Palmcroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 East Palmcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1638 East Palmcroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
