1621 E Vaughn St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4dfe23509c ---- Highly Sought after Tempe area with Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home! Wood laminate flooring, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Newer Appliances and Cabinets, Light Fixtures through-out as well as Ceiling Fans. Bathrooms have been remodeled including Tub Replaced with Jetted one. Low maintenance back yard. Community Pool and Close to 101 & Hwy 60, Shopping and More. Call and schedule your appointment today! Available for 9/1 move in.
Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nFully Refundable Pet deposit $200/pet. HOA does not allow pets over 10lbs. No cats;nCity tax plus 2% admin fee total 3.8%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Military 12 Months Dryer Garage Pool