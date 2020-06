Amenities

in unit laundry pool refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Washer dryer and refrigerator included as well as pool service. Amazing home with vaulted ceilings, 2 tone paint, Dual pane windows, large fenced diving pool, wood blinds, rv gate, washer, dryer, refrigerator and on a huge cul-di-sac lot. The unique architecture leaves the home light and bright. There is also a 300 sq ft Arizona room. Huge master bedroom and lots of storage. Pool service included



(RLNE4800694)