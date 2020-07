Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Modern, Updated Tempe Condo - This Hayden Square unit is a stunning remodel. Designer kitchen with stone wall/glass shelves, barn doors, marble bathrooms and newer flooring throughout. SS appliances, updated cabinets and wood shutters on all windows. Steps from Mill Ave. and light rail stop, this unbeatable location makes this a perfect living environment. Unit comes with one covered and one uncovered parking space. Unit will be cleaned prior to move-in.



