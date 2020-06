Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very cute modern looking 2 bedroom 1 bath with private yard. All appliances and washer/dryer included. This duplex has all painted concrete flooring, a work room and a bonus room. Beyond the front entry gate is a nice front and back yard great for pets. Please call for pets.