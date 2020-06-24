1415 S Newberry Ln

Amenities

Available 8/1/19. Great community of Newberry Terrace in the heart of Tempe. 4 bed 3.5 bath home Furnished Living with couch tables and 55 in screen TV, Dining table and 3 bar stools for the kitchen. Home has many upgrades throughout the home. Kitchen boasts Staggered Cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island with breakfast bar. 2 master bedrooms! Beautiful tile and faux wood flooring through most of the home, 2 bedrooms w/carpet. All fresh 2 tone paint. Private backyard with built in BBQ. 2 car tandem garage. Washer/dryer included. Washer/Sewer/trash included in rent! Walking distance to ASU, Downtown Tempe, light rail and much more! Call today