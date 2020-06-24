All apartments in Tempe
1415 S Newberry Ln
Last updated March 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

1415 S Newberry Ln

1415 South Newberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1415 South Newberry Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
Jen Tilly Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Available 8/1/19. Great community of Newberry Terrace in the heart of Tempe. 4 bed 3.5 bath home Furnished Living with couch tables and 55 in screen TV, Dining table and 3 bar stools for the kitchen. Home has many upgrades throughout the home. Kitchen boasts Staggered Cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a kitchen island with breakfast bar. 2 master bedrooms! Beautiful tile and faux wood flooring through most of the home, 2 bedrooms w/carpet. All fresh 2 tone paint. Private backyard with built in BBQ. 2 car tandem garage. Washer/dryer included. Washer/Sewer/trash included in rent! Walking distance to ASU, Downtown Tempe, light rail and much more! Call today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 S Newberry Ln have any available units?
1415 S Newberry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 S Newberry Ln have?
Some of 1415 S Newberry Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 S Newberry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1415 S Newberry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 S Newberry Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1415 S Newberry Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1415 S Newberry Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1415 S Newberry Ln offers parking.
Does 1415 S Newberry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 S Newberry Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 S Newberry Ln have a pool?
No, 1415 S Newberry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1415 S Newberry Ln have accessible units?
No, 1415 S Newberry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 S Newberry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 S Newberry Ln has units with dishwashers.
