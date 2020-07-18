1409 E. Hall Street

Amenities
Walk to ASU. One block from Tempe light rail stop. - Walk to ASU. One block from Tempe light rail stop, close to grocery stores, laundry and other shopping venues such as Tempe Market Place and The Riverview Shopping Center. Close to the 101 and 202 freeways. Fenced back yard and storage shed.
Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1095.00
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
(RLNE4408583)