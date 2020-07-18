All apartments in Tempe
1409 E. Hall Street

1409 East Hall Street · No Longer Available
Location

1409 East Hall Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
University Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Walk to ASU. One block from Tempe light rail stop. - Walk to ASU. One block from Tempe light rail stop, close to grocery stores, laundry and other shopping venues such as Tempe Market Place and The Riverview Shopping Center. Close to the 101 and 202 freeways. Fenced back yard and storage shed.

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1095.00
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Pet deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
Pet approval fee (non-refundable) - $150
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

(RLNE4408583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 E. Hall Street have any available units?
1409 E. Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1409 E. Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
1409 E. Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 E. Hall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 E. Hall Street is pet friendly.
Does 1409 E. Hall Street offer parking?
No, 1409 E. Hall Street does not offer parking.
Does 1409 E. Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 E. Hall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 E. Hall Street have a pool?
No, 1409 E. Hall Street does not have a pool.
Does 1409 E. Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 1409 E. Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 E. Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 E. Hall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 E. Hall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 E. Hall Street does not have units with air conditioning.
