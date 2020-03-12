All apartments in Tempe
Location

1406 East Coronado Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Looking for someone to occupy the master bedroom in our newly painted end-unit townhome, meaning your own bathroom and walk-in shower! Pet friendly! Rent includes all utilities, internet, 1 carport space, pool access and the largest patio in the subdivision. Take the free Orbit bus that runs steps away from the house to downtown Tempe and ASU, or drive there in minutes. Homeowner is a friendly college student who can be as interactive as you want him to be. Window shade will be installed before your lease begins. Brand new AC unit. Deposit depends on credit check, co-signing available. Electronic rent payments so no having to obtain a check every month. Call Andrew at (480) 258-4615 for more info and showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 E Coronado Dr have any available units?
1406 E Coronado Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 E Coronado Dr have?
Some of 1406 E Coronado Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 E Coronado Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1406 E Coronado Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 E Coronado Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 E Coronado Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1406 E Coronado Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1406 E Coronado Dr offers parking.
Does 1406 E Coronado Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 E Coronado Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 E Coronado Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1406 E Coronado Dr has a pool.
Does 1406 E Coronado Dr have accessible units?
No, 1406 E Coronado Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 E Coronado Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 E Coronado Dr has units with dishwashers.
