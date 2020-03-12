1406 E Coronado Dr

Amenities

Looking for someone to occupy the master bedroom in our newly painted end-unit townhome, meaning your own bathroom and walk-in shower! Pet friendly! Rent includes all utilities, internet, 1 carport space, pool access and the largest patio in the subdivision. Take the free Orbit bus that runs steps away from the house to downtown Tempe and ASU, or drive there in minutes. Homeowner is a friendly college student who can be as interactive as you want him to be. Window shade will be installed before your lease begins. Brand new AC unit. Deposit depends on credit check, co-signing available. Electronic rent payments so no having to obtain a check every month. Call Andrew at (480) 258-4615 for more info and showings.