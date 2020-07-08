All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1400 E Broadmor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1400 E Broadmor Dr
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:04 AM

1400 E Broadmor Dr

1400 E Broadmor Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1400 E Broadmor Dr, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1400 E Broadmor Dr Available 08/01/19 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TEMPE HOME WITH SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN AND POOL - Excellent single level 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Tempe. Sparkling diving pool with pool service included with monthly rent! Large eat-in kitchen with all appliances included including full size washer and dryer. Lots of living space with family room with brick fireplace, separate living room & formal dining room. Bedrooms are all very generous in size with ceiling fans in every room. Nice backyard with mature landscaping, storage area and RV parking.

Call to set up a private viewing today!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $1995 + tax
Security Deposit - $1995
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $250
Pet Fee (owner must approve)- $250

Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
michael@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE3973536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 E Broadmor Dr have any available units?
1400 E Broadmor Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 E Broadmor Dr have?
Some of 1400 E Broadmor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 E Broadmor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1400 E Broadmor Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 E Broadmor Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 E Broadmor Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1400 E Broadmor Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1400 E Broadmor Dr offers parking.
Does 1400 E Broadmor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 E Broadmor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 E Broadmor Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1400 E Broadmor Dr has a pool.
Does 1400 E Broadmor Dr have accessible units?
No, 1400 E Broadmor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 E Broadmor Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 E Broadmor Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tides on Lemon
1224 East Lemon Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Ponderosa Ranch
4839 S Darrow Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College