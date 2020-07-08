Amenities
1400 E Broadmor Dr Available 08/01/19 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH TEMPE HOME WITH SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN AND POOL - Excellent single level 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Tempe. Sparkling diving pool with pool service included with monthly rent! Large eat-in kitchen with all appliances included including full size washer and dryer. Lots of living space with family room with brick fireplace, separate living room & formal dining room. Bedrooms are all very generous in size with ceiling fans in every room. Nice backyard with mature landscaping, storage area and RV parking.
Call to set up a private viewing today!
FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT: www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $1995 + tax
Security Deposit - $1995
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $250
Pet Fee (owner must approve)- $250
Michael Brooks
602-751-1721
michael@eandgrealestate.com
(RLNE3973536)