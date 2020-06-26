1380 W Maria Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Tempe 3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Story Home with Private Pool - No Carpet - R.S.V.P. Realty



AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN JULY 12, 2019



1,642 SqFt, 3 Bed, 2 Bath - Great Tempe Location - Vaulted Ceilings, Tile and Wood Flooring (No Carpet) - Eat in Kitchen with Breakfast Bar - Family Room Living Room and Bonus Room/Office/Den - Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Master Bath with Separate Shower and Tub - Front Yard Desert Landscaping Back Yard Grass & Trees w/Covered Patio (swing set may be removed), Watering System and a Pool - 2 Car Electric Garage - North/South Facing. Full Pool Service and Landscaping Included.



INCLUDES: Range/Oven; Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Disposal and Washer & Dryer.



DIRECTIONS: RAY & PRIEST - From Priest go East on Ray, North on Beck and West on Maria to Property on the Right.



UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Tempe



SCHOOLS: Kyrene de las Manitas, Kyrene del Pueblo, Mountain Pointe High



$1,795.00 Rent + 1.8% Tempe City Tax Per Month

$1,795.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non Refundable Cleaning Fee).

20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly

$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18



R.S.V.P. Realty

(Pictures are from a previous listing)



(RLNE4186067)