Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:25 AM

1380 W Maria Ln

1380 West Maria Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1380 West Maria Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Sierra Tempe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Tempe 3 Bed, 2 Bath Single Story Home with Private Pool - No Carpet - R.S.V.P. Realty

AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN JULY 12, 2019

1,642 SqFt, 3 Bed, 2 Bath - Great Tempe Location - Vaulted Ceilings, Tile and Wood Flooring (No Carpet) - Eat in Kitchen with Breakfast Bar - Family Room Living Room and Bonus Room/Office/Den - Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Master Bath with Separate Shower and Tub - Front Yard Desert Landscaping Back Yard Grass & Trees w/Covered Patio (swing set may be removed), Watering System and a Pool - 2 Car Electric Garage - North/South Facing. Full Pool Service and Landscaping Included.

INCLUDES: Range/Oven; Dishwasher, Built-In Microwave, Disposal and Washer & Dryer.

DIRECTIONS: RAY & PRIEST - From Priest go East on Ray, North on Beck and West on Maria to Property on the Right.

UTILITIES: SRP, SW Gas, City of Tempe

SCHOOLS: Kyrene de las Manitas, Kyrene del Pueblo, Mountain Pointe High

$1,795.00 Rent + 1.8% Tempe City Tax Per Month
$1,795.00 Security Deposit ($500.00 of Security Deposit becomes a Non Refundable Cleaning Fee).
20.00 Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program Monthly
$50.00 Application Fee Per Person over the Age of 18

R.S.V.P. Realty
(Pictures are from a previous listing)

(RLNE4186067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1380 W Maria Ln have any available units?
1380 W Maria Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1380 W Maria Ln have?
Some of 1380 W Maria Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1380 W Maria Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1380 W Maria Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1380 W Maria Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1380 W Maria Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1380 W Maria Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1380 W Maria Ln offers parking.
Does 1380 W Maria Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1380 W Maria Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1380 W Maria Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1380 W Maria Ln has a pool.
Does 1380 W Maria Ln have accessible units?
No, 1380 W Maria Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1380 W Maria Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1380 W Maria Ln has units with dishwashers.
