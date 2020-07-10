All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1350 West 14th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1350 West 14th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1350 West 14th Street

1350 West 14th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Holdeman
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1350 West 14th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this great home in Tempe! 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in great condition. Oversized lot with lots of grass! Featuring screened in Arizona Room, master shower, nice carpet, neutral paint, good sized closets. Close to ASU for students. Hurry this one won't last! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 8/31/18
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 West 14th Street have any available units?
1350 West 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1350 West 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1350 West 14th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 West 14th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1350 West 14th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1350 West 14th Street offer parking?
No, 1350 West 14th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1350 West 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 West 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 West 14th Street have a pool?
No, 1350 West 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1350 West 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 1350 West 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 West 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 West 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1350 West 14th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1350 West 14th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Granada Lakes
5701 S Rural Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
La Cresenta
1025 E Orange St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside
625 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Enclave
3255 S Dorsey Ln
Tempe, AZ 85282

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pool
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College