1350 West 14th Street

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this great home in Tempe! 3 Bedroom/2 Bath home in great condition. Oversized lot with lots of grass! Featuring screened in Arizona Room, master shower, nice carpet, neutral paint, good sized closets. Close to ASU for students. Hurry this one won't last! **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply**



Rental Terms: Rent: $1450, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available 8/31/18

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.