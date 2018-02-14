1349 E Donner Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!Nicely appointed 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with a 2 car garage. HUGE backyard with nice grassy area + POOL (pool service is included in the monthly rent!) Washer, dryer and all kitchen applianced included! Excellent Tempe location near ASU, shopping, dining and entertainment. 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs. Tons of living space with separate living and family rooms and formal dining room. Large eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space and huge pantry. Inside laundry rom with full size washer and dryer. Call or email to schedule a showing.