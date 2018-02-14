All apartments in Tempe
1349 E Donner Drive

1349 East Donner Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1349 East Donner Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020!Nicely appointed 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home with a 2 car garage. HUGE backyard with nice grassy area + POOL (pool service is included in the monthly rent!) Washer, dryer and all kitchen applianced included! Excellent Tempe location near ASU, shopping, dining and entertainment. 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs. Tons of living space with separate living and family rooms and formal dining room. Large eat-in kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space and huge pantry. Inside laundry rom with full size washer and dryer. Call or email to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 E Donner Drive have any available units?
1349 E Donner Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 E Donner Drive have?
Some of 1349 E Donner Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 E Donner Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1349 E Donner Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 E Donner Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1349 E Donner Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1349 E Donner Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1349 E Donner Drive offers parking.
Does 1349 E Donner Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1349 E Donner Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 E Donner Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1349 E Donner Drive has a pool.
Does 1349 E Donner Drive have accessible units?
No, 1349 E Donner Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 E Donner Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 E Donner Drive has units with dishwashers.

