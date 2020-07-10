All apartments in Tempe
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:36 AM

132 W ERIE Drive

132 West Erie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

132 West Erie Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here's a really nice home in a super-convenient Tempe location near Mill and Southern. You are just minutes from all kinds of great restaurants and shops, close to many transportation options, close to Arizona State University, close to the new Marina Heights buildings, close to Sky Harbor Airport and SO much more! Check out the beautiful fireplace, gorgeous kitchen, granite counters, one car garage, block construction, well landscaped yards on a large corner lot and more. This is a nicely upgraded home in an area we like a lot!. Sorry, NO undergrads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 W ERIE Drive have any available units?
132 W ERIE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 W ERIE Drive have?
Some of 132 W ERIE Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 W ERIE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
132 W ERIE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 W ERIE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 132 W ERIE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 132 W ERIE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 132 W ERIE Drive offers parking.
Does 132 W ERIE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 W ERIE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 W ERIE Drive have a pool?
No, 132 W ERIE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 132 W ERIE Drive have accessible units?
No, 132 W ERIE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 132 W ERIE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 W ERIE Drive has units with dishwashers.

