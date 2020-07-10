132 W ERIE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Here's a really nice home in a super-convenient Tempe location near Mill and Southern. You are just minutes from all kinds of great restaurants and shops, close to many transportation options, close to Arizona State University, close to the new Marina Heights buildings, close to Sky Harbor Airport and SO much more! Check out the beautiful fireplace, gorgeous kitchen, granite counters, one car garage, block construction, well landscaped yards on a large corner lot and more. This is a nicely upgraded home in an area we like a lot!. Sorry, NO undergrads.