Last updated October 3 2019 at 7:40 PM

1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive

1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281
Los Prados

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Rare upgraded 3BR, 2BA townhome in Tempe! Conveniently located in the Los Prados community close to ASU. Upgraded cabinets & counters, quiet close drawers, flat topped stove, built in micro, black & stainless appliances, wood laminate flooring in living area & bedrooms, ceramic tile in kitchen & baths, ceiling fans & blinds thru-out, inside stack laundry & 2 storage rooms. Don't miss large 2nd floor deck with great views, 2nd floor balcony off upper bedroom, 1st floor covered patio + open enclosed area perfect for enjoying the great Arizona non-summer weather. The home is an end unit-only 1 neighbor- across from community pool. There are 2 pools, spa & tennis court.

Contact Angie Oliverson: email Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or text (480) 798-3198
To view all of our available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,375, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,718.75

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive have any available units?
1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive have?
Some of 1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive offer parking?
No, 1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive has a pool.
Does 1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive have accessible units?
No, 1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 South Marilyn Ann Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
