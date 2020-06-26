All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
1302 W 13TH Street
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:14 AM

1302 W 13TH Street

1302 West 13th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1302 West 13th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Gililland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright, light and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home near ASU. Great open floorplan, galley kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets and counter space. Casual dining off the family room, formal dining off the living room and a large covered patio too - great for entertaining! Beautiful, large mirrored medicine cabinets in both bathrooms, updated lighting and tile throughout. Nice sized bedrooms, linen closet and easy freeway access. *Renters insurance required. Pets OK upon owner approval. Security deposit is $1995, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.3% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent. $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 W 13TH Street have any available units?
1302 W 13TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 W 13TH Street have?
Some of 1302 W 13TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 W 13TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1302 W 13TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 W 13TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 W 13TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 1302 W 13TH Street offer parking?
No, 1302 W 13TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 1302 W 13TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 W 13TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 W 13TH Street have a pool?
No, 1302 W 13TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1302 W 13TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1302 W 13TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 W 13TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1302 W 13TH Street has units with dishwashers.
