1302 W 13TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright, light and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home near ASU. Great open floorplan, galley kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets and counter space. Casual dining off the family room, formal dining off the living room and a large covered patio too - great for entertaining! Beautiful, large mirrored medicine cabinets in both bathrooms, updated lighting and tile throughout. Nice sized bedrooms, linen closet and easy freeway access. *Renters insurance required. Pets OK upon owner approval. Security deposit is $1995, $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee 3.3% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent. $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over.*