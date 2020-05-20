All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1301 W 15th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1301 W 15th St
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

1301 W 15th St

1301 West 15th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Holdeman
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1301 West 15th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2 Bath Tempe Rental With Large Yard & RV Gate!. Call or TEXT Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: Polley Ann 2

Single level 3 bedroom 2 Bath with all New Tile, Fresh paint inside and outside, huge back yard with side RV Gate! Washer & Dryer, Large shed out back attached to the house. Ceiling fans through out. No HOA in a Great neighborhood of Broadway & Priest. Call or Text for a showing today. 602-400-5090.

Cross Streets: Broadway and Priest, South to 15th St, then East to the property.

Lessee to verify all information to be correct. CALL or TEXT#: 602-400-5090

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

(RLNE2289418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 W 15th St have any available units?
1301 W 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1301 W 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
1301 W 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 W 15th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1301 W 15th St is pet friendly.
Does 1301 W 15th St offer parking?
No, 1301 W 15th St does not offer parking.
Does 1301 W 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1301 W 15th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 W 15th St have a pool?
No, 1301 W 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 1301 W 15th St have accessible units?
No, 1301 W 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 W 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 W 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 W 15th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 W 15th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Palmilla by Mark-Taylor
750 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Talavera
3501 S McClintock Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College