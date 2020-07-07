All apartments in Tempe
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:35 AM

1300 W 5TH Street

1300 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1300 West 5th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This elegant, contemporary, Townhome is located Close to ASU, Mill Ave, light rail, free Orbit Bus & 10 min. from airport. Highly upgraded, with tile entrance, amazing hardwood floors, stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, along with Sun shade to save skylights, custom cabinets, Silestone counters and all SS kitchen appliances, refrigerator & W/D, Reverse Osmosis and Water Softener included for a great convenience. 2 car garage, porch, balcony, loft, & two grassy areas for a sense of community amidst Tempe urban life. Ready for immediate move in! Perfect for the most discriminating tenants - quiet community close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 W 5TH Street have any available units?
1300 W 5TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 W 5TH Street have?
Some of 1300 W 5TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 W 5TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1300 W 5TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 W 5TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1300 W 5TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1300 W 5TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1300 W 5TH Street offers parking.
Does 1300 W 5TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 W 5TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 W 5TH Street have a pool?
No, 1300 W 5TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1300 W 5TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1300 W 5TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 W 5TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 W 5TH Street has units with dishwashers.

