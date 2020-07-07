1300 W 5TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This elegant, contemporary, Townhome is located Close to ASU, Mill Ave, light rail, free Orbit Bus & 10 min. from airport. Highly upgraded, with tile entrance, amazing hardwood floors, stunning floor-to-ceiling windows, along with Sun shade to save skylights, custom cabinets, Silestone counters and all SS kitchen appliances, refrigerator & W/D, Reverse Osmosis and Water Softener included for a great convenience. 2 car garage, porch, balcony, loft, & two grassy areas for a sense of community amidst Tempe urban life. Ready for immediate move in! Perfect for the most discriminating tenants - quiet community close to everything!