All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1232 E. Harbor View Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1232 E. Harbor View Dr.
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:00 PM

1232 E. Harbor View Dr.

1232 East Harbor View Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1232 East Harbor View Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice lake front 4 bedroom home loaded w/extras! - Very nice lake front 4 bedroom home loaded w/extras. Private pool (jacuzzi not operational) greets you as you walk thru the front door. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings w/wood beams in living and dining rooms. Step-down family room w/fireplace and wet bar w/double sliders to patio. One of a kind views of the lake w/loading dock for your boating pleasure. This is a must see!!! Full pool and landscaping included. No Pets.

Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1995
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5175595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 E. Harbor View Dr. have any available units?
1232 E. Harbor View Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1232 E. Harbor View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1232 E. Harbor View Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 E. Harbor View Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1232 E. Harbor View Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1232 E. Harbor View Dr. offer parking?
No, 1232 E. Harbor View Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1232 E. Harbor View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1232 E. Harbor View Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 E. Harbor View Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1232 E. Harbor View Dr. has a pool.
Does 1232 E. Harbor View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1232 E. Harbor View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 E. Harbor View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1232 E. Harbor View Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1232 E. Harbor View Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1232 E. Harbor View Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tempe Vista
2045 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way
Tempe, AZ 85281
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College