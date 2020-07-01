1232 E. Harbor View Dr.

Amenities

Very nice lake front 4 bedroom home loaded w/extras! - Very nice lake front 4 bedroom home loaded w/extras. Private pool (jacuzzi not operational) greets you as you walk thru the front door. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings w/wood beams in living and dining rooms. Step-down family room w/fireplace and wet bar w/double sliders to patio. One of a kind views of the lake w/loading dock for your boating pleasure. This is a must see!!! Full pool and landscaping included. No Pets.



Fees:

Application fee - $50

Security deposit (refundable) - $1995

Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200

Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195

City rental tax - 1.8%

Monthly administrative fee - 1%



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5175595)