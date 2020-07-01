1232 E. Harbor View Dr.

Amenities
Very nice lake front 4 bedroom home loaded w/extras! - Very nice lake front 4 bedroom home loaded w/extras. Private pool (jacuzzi not operational) greets you as you walk thru the front door. Gorgeous vaulted ceilings w/wood beams in living and dining rooms. Step-down family room w/fireplace and wet bar w/double sliders to patio. One of a kind views of the lake w/loading dock for your boating pleasure. This is a must see!!! Full pool and landscaping included. No Pets.
Fees:
Application fee - $50
Security deposit (refundable) - $1995
Cleaning deposit (refundable) - $200
Lease preparation fee (non-refundable) - $195
City rental tax - 1.8%
Monthly administrative fee - 1%
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5175595)