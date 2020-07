Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated in 2019. Unit # 4 has two bedrooms, living room, new kitchen and bathroom. This apartment includes a new A/C unit, newly painted exterior and interiors, new dual pane windows, new doors including security door, new flooring, new cabinets and countertops and more. Private back patio with new block walls.