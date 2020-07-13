Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning furnished oven refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court business center clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage courtyard dog park yoga

1221 Broadway Apartments for rent in Tempe, Arizona brings upscale and relaxed comfort to the city’s active community. Find the perfect fit for your family in our one, two and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. We offer a wide range of amenities including Energy Star stainless steel appliances in your kitchen, an athletic center with cardio theater, spacious walk-in closets with custom wood shelving, poolside lounge areas and much more. We are even a pet friendly community so bring your furry friends home with you!

Our Tempe luxury apartments offer close proximity to Downtown, the Tempe Market Place and Mill Avenue, all with easy access to all major business centers — cutting the work/play commute and giving you more room to experience everything the city has to offer. Plus our community is near Arizona State University, making 1221 Broadway the perfect fit for students in need of off-campus housing. Call today and discover your new home at 1221 Broadway.