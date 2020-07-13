All apartments in Tempe
1221 Broadway
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:50 PM

1221 Broadway

1221 E Broadway Rd · (213) 699-5348
Rent Special
Now Offering Up to 1 Month FREE & Reduced Admin Fee!* *Restrictions may apply
Location

1221 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1064 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,181

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2031 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 1031 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

Unit 1032 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 978 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2065 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,993

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit 1067 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,993

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit 1060 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,993

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
courtyard
dog park
yoga
1221 Broadway Apartments for rent in Tempe, Arizona brings upscale and relaxed comfort to the city’s active community. Find the perfect fit for your family in our one, two and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. We offer a wide range of amenities including Energy Star stainless steel appliances in your kitchen, an athletic center with cardio theater, spacious walk-in closets with custom wood shelving, poolside lounge areas and much more. We are even a pet friendly community so bring your furry friends home with you!
Our Tempe luxury apartments offer close proximity to Downtown, the Tempe Market Place and Mill Avenue, all with easy access to all major business centers — cutting the work/play commute and giving you more room to experience everything the city has to offer. Plus our community is near Arizona State University, making 1221 Broadway the perfect fit for students in need of off-campus housing. Call today and discover your new home at 1221 Broadway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 Broadway have any available units?
1221 Broadway has 19 units available starting at $1,181 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 Broadway have?
Some of 1221 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1221 Broadway is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Up to 1 Month FREE & Reduced Admin Fee!* *Restrictions may apply
Is 1221 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 1221 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 1221 Broadway offers parking.
Does 1221 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 Broadway have a pool?
Yes, 1221 Broadway has a pool.
Does 1221 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1221 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1221 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
