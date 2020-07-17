1210 South Maple Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Maple-Ash. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, Water Softner, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Home built around 2013. Like new condition. High end German appliances. Bathroom in each bedroom. Loft/den upstairs. Formal living room dining room and den downstairs. No Utilities included. pets maybe. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,600/month rent. $2,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact martha at 480-797-4350 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.