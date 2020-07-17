All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1210 South Maple Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1210 South Maple Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:04 AM

1210 South Maple Avenue

1210 South Maple Avenue · (480) 797-4350
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1210 South Maple Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Maple Ash

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Maple-Ash. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, Water Softner, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Home built around 2013. Like new condition. High end German appliances. Bathroom in each bedroom. Loft/den upstairs. Formal living room dining room and den downstairs. No Utilities included. pets maybe. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,600/month rent. $2,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact martha at 480-797-4350 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 South Maple Avenue have any available units?
1210 South Maple Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 South Maple Avenue have?
Some of 1210 South Maple Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 South Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1210 South Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 South Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 South Maple Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1210 South Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1210 South Maple Avenue offers parking.
Does 1210 South Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 South Maple Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 South Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 1210 South Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1210 South Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1210 South Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 South Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 South Maple Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1210 South Maple Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Tempe
800 E Curry Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Rio Paradiso Apartment Homes
1033 N Parkside Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Fleetwood
1275 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Marbeya by Mark-Taylor
1720 E Broadway Rd
Tempe, AZ 85282
Ravenwood Heights by Mark-Taylor
647 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Apartments with Pools
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiversideSunset
AlegreHoldemanNorth Tempe College
University HeightsNorth Tempe Indian Bend

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity