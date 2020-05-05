1109 S STRATTON Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW!!! MANY updates and upgrades: Flooring, paint, light fixtures, ceiling fans, All new bathroom; all new interior doors & brushed nickel hardware! GREAT Kitchen with nice cabinets, Stainless Appliances, bar top - all open Concept to Family Room!! A Separate Washer & Dryer room! Lots of parking! Private Gate access! Quite Street! GREAT LOCATION!! Just a few blocks to: Light Rail, Metro Bus! Orbit bus pickup a block away! Just a mile from: 101, 202, US60, Tempe Town Lake, ASU, Tempe Marketplace etc! ALL for just 1,395/mo & Tenant responsible for all utilities. Hurry, this won't last long!! Available Immediately! First month plus one month Sec Deposit ( extra dep for pet).