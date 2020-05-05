All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
1109 S STRATTON Lane
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:07 AM

1109 S STRATTON Lane

1109 South Stratton Lane · No Longer Available
Tempe
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

1109 South Stratton Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
Alegre

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WOW!!! MANY updates and upgrades: Flooring, paint, light fixtures, ceiling fans, All new bathroom; all new interior doors & brushed nickel hardware! GREAT Kitchen with nice cabinets, Stainless Appliances, bar top - all open Concept to Family Room!! A Separate Washer & Dryer room! Lots of parking! Private Gate access! Quite Street! GREAT LOCATION!! Just a few blocks to: Light Rail, Metro Bus! Orbit bus pickup a block away! Just a mile from: 101, 202, US60, Tempe Town Lake, ASU, Tempe Marketplace etc! ALL for just 1,395/mo & Tenant responsible for all utilities. Hurry, this won't last long!! Available Immediately! First month plus one month Sec Deposit ( extra dep for pet).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 S STRATTON Lane have any available units?
1109 S STRATTON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 S STRATTON Lane have?
Some of 1109 S STRATTON Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 S STRATTON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1109 S STRATTON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 S STRATTON Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 S STRATTON Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1109 S STRATTON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1109 S STRATTON Lane offers parking.
Does 1109 S STRATTON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 S STRATTON Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 S STRATTON Lane have a pool?
No, 1109 S STRATTON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1109 S STRATTON Lane have accessible units?
No, 1109 S STRATTON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 S STRATTON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 S STRATTON Lane has units with dishwashers.
