1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful Home on the Lake! Nice Size Master Bedroom w/ their own Balcony overlooking the Lake. Total of 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, & 2 Car Garage & total Sqft. is 1949! Private Gated Courtyard out front and a Private Dock out Back w/ Natural Gas Grill. Family Room has a Fireplace, Nice Size Kitchen too. All Lake Amenities included and some of them include - Clubhouse w/ Olympic Heated Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Volleyball, Basketball, Fitness Center, Fishing, Hiking, and so much more! This is Resort Living at The Lakes!