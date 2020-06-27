All apartments in Tempe
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive

1104 East Driftwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1104 East Driftwood Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
The Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful Home on the Lake! Nice Size Master Bedroom w/ their own Balcony overlooking the Lake. Total of 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, & 2 Car Garage & total Sqft. is 1949! Private Gated Courtyard out front and a Private Dock out Back w/ Natural Gas Grill. Family Room has a Fireplace, Nice Size Kitchen too. All Lake Amenities included and some of them include - Clubhouse w/ Olympic Heated Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Volleyball, Basketball, Fitness Center, Fishing, Hiking, and so much more! This is Resort Living at The Lakes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive have any available units?
1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive have?
Some of 1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive offers parking.
Does 1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1104 E DRIFTWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
