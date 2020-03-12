All apartments in Tempe
1081 W 1st Street

1081 West 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1081 West 1st Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Sunset

Amenities

Tri-level, 3 bed / 2.5 bath town home in Tempe, minutes from ASU! This is not your average Tempe rental- Newer construction and tons of upgrades like 3 gar garage with gated entry, granite countertops, upgraded fixtures and an incredible amount of storage. Bottom level houses garage, plus garage storage and partial basement storage area. Main level is large, open kitchen with ALL appliances, family room with large deck, dining area and laundry. Upstairs houses all 3 bedrooms with master and one guest together on one end and 3rd bedroom on the opposite side. Good for lots of living situations. Quick access to ASU and all that surrounds it, all freeways, shopping, entertainment, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1081 W 1st Street have any available units?
1081 W 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1081 W 1st Street have?
Some of 1081 W 1st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1081 W 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1081 W 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1081 W 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 1081 W 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1081 W 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1081 W 1st Street offers parking.
Does 1081 W 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1081 W 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1081 W 1st Street have a pool?
No, 1081 W 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1081 W 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 1081 W 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1081 W 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1081 W 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
