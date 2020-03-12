1081 W 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Tri-level, 3 bed / 2.5 bath town home in Tempe, minutes from ASU! This is not your average Tempe rental- Newer construction and tons of upgrades like 3 gar garage with gated entry, granite countertops, upgraded fixtures and an incredible amount of storage. Bottom level houses garage, plus garage storage and partial basement storage area. Main level is large, open kitchen with ALL appliances, family room with large deck, dining area and laundry. Upstairs houses all 3 bedrooms with master and one guest together on one end and 3rd bedroom on the opposite side. Good for lots of living situations. Quick access to ASU and all that surrounds it, all freeways, shopping, entertainment, and much more!