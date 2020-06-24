Rent Calculator
Tempe, AZ
1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669
1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669
1067 West Caroline Lane
No Longer Available
Location
1067 West Caroline Lane, Tempe, AZ 85284
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 have any available units?
1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tempe Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 have?
Some of 1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 currently offering any rent specials?
1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 is pet friendly.
Does 1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 offer parking?
No, 1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 does not offer parking.
Does 1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 have a pool?
No, 1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 does not have a pool.
Does 1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 have accessible units?
No, 1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1067 W Caroline Lane 21196669 has units with dishwashers.
