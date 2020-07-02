1061 E CARSON Drive

Amenities

COMPLETELY REMODELED home in fantastic Tempe neighborhood. Beautifully furnished single level with POOL. This will be like moving into a new build and truly gorgeous. NO CARPET. Upgraded plank flooring. Very open kitchen with granite, upgraded stainless apps, breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. Master bedroom with exit to backyard. You may have a hard time leaving the inside, but check out this backyard! Plenty of grass, huge fenced pool, large gazebo. And talk about energy efficient! NEW DUAL PANE WINDOWS throughout, AC 2018, VARIABLE SPEED POOL PUMP, NEW ROOF. Home is furnished with uncompromising taste, and you even get 4 flat screen tvs with firesticks. This is an incredible area - close to ASU, highways, shopping and parks.