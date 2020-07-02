All apartments in Tempe
1061 E CARSON Drive

1061 East Carson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1061 East Carson Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
COMPLETELY REMODELED home in fantastic Tempe neighborhood. Beautifully furnished single level with POOL. This will be like moving into a new build and truly gorgeous. NO CARPET. Upgraded plank flooring. Very open kitchen with granite, upgraded stainless apps, breakfast bar, upgraded cabinets. Both bathrooms have been remodeled. Master bedroom with exit to backyard. You may have a hard time leaving the inside, but check out this backyard! Plenty of grass, huge fenced pool, large gazebo. And talk about energy efficient! NEW DUAL PANE WINDOWS throughout, AC 2018, VARIABLE SPEED POOL PUMP, NEW ROOF. Home is furnished with uncompromising taste, and you even get 4 flat screen tvs with firesticks. This is an incredible area - close to ASU, highways, shopping and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 E CARSON Drive have any available units?
1061 E CARSON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1061 E CARSON Drive have?
Some of 1061 E CARSON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 E CARSON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1061 E CARSON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 E CARSON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1061 E CARSON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1061 E CARSON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1061 E CARSON Drive offers parking.
Does 1061 E CARSON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1061 E CARSON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 E CARSON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1061 E CARSON Drive has a pool.
Does 1061 E CARSON Drive have accessible units?
No, 1061 E CARSON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 E CARSON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1061 E CARSON Drive has units with dishwashers.

