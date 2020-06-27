1056 E. ALAMEDA DR

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bath Home Located Near Rural & Southern - Great location near ASU Tempe with off street parking for 4 vehicles. Great For Students! Popular 4 bedroom floor plan with spacious eating breakfast bar, play pool, covered patio, big backyard. Pool and landscaping included in rent.***In Tempe's single family districts, the maximum number of unrelated people that can live together is three (3),***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in. ***No smoking in home***



This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.



(RLNE4153682)