All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1056 E. ALAMEDA DR
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:35 AM

1056 E. ALAMEDA DR

1056 East Alameda Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Hughes Acres
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1056 East Alameda Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom + Den, 2 Bath Home Located Near Rural & Southern - Great location near ASU Tempe with off street parking for 4 vehicles. Great For Students! Popular 4 bedroom floor plan with spacious eating breakfast bar, play pool, covered patio, big backyard. Pool and landscaping included in rent.***In Tempe's single family districts, the maximum number of unrelated people that can live together is three (3),***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in. ***No smoking in home***

This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

(RLNE4153682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR have any available units?
1056 E. ALAMEDA DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR have?
Some of 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR currently offering any rent specials?
1056 E. ALAMEDA DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR is pet friendly.
Does 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR offer parking?
Yes, 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR offers parking.
Does 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR have a pool?
Yes, 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR has a pool.
Does 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR have accessible units?
No, 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1056 E. ALAMEDA DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street
Tempe, AZ 85281
Residences on Farmer
615 S Farmer Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Tides at South Tempe
4130 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
Riverside
625 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College