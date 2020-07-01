All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1047 E LAGUNA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1047 E LAGUNA Drive
Last updated April 16 2020 at 5:07 AM

1047 E LAGUNA Drive

1047 East Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1047 East Laguna Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cyprus Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Closer to ASU and highway 60. The floor plan is good for a rental. You can use the formal dinning room as the 4th bedroom or office/den, if you wish. Bedrooms are located on each corner of the house. One of the bedrooms has a separate access. 2 1/2 bathroom. The living room is located in the center of the house, accessing to front door and backyard. Dual pane Kresiva windows & custom Pella sliding doors all across the back. Full length covered patio and a nice backyard, with a huge storage shed. More storage cabinets in the car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1047 E LAGUNA Drive have any available units?
1047 E LAGUNA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1047 E LAGUNA Drive have?
Some of 1047 E LAGUNA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1047 E LAGUNA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1047 E LAGUNA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1047 E LAGUNA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1047 E LAGUNA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1047 E LAGUNA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1047 E LAGUNA Drive offers parking.
Does 1047 E LAGUNA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1047 E LAGUNA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1047 E LAGUNA Drive have a pool?
No, 1047 E LAGUNA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1047 E LAGUNA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1047 E LAGUNA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1047 E LAGUNA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1047 E LAGUNA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85281
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85284
THE TIDES AT DOWNTOWN TEMPE
615 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Aria on Mill
2430 S Mill Ave
Tempe, AZ 85282
CityScape at Lakeshore
4630 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Riverside
625 W 1st St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villagio Furnished Apartments
1133 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College