1047 E LAGUNA Drive

Closer to ASU and highway 60. The floor plan is good for a rental. You can use the formal dinning room as the 4th bedroom or office/den, if you wish. Bedrooms are located on each corner of the house. One of the bedrooms has a separate access. 2 1/2 bathroom. The living room is located in the center of the house, accessing to front door and backyard. Dual pane Kresiva windows & custom Pella sliding doors all across the back. Full length covered patio and a nice backyard, with a huge storage shed. More storage cabinets in the car garage.