Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1042 W 17TH STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1042 W 17TH STREET

1042 West 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1042 West 17th Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
Holdeman

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
wow! gorgeous 3/2 tempe home with updated paint, custom fireplace, granite counters, split master, premium corner lot, private pool with service included, huge backyard, nearby schools, mountain views, great location and more! visit www.azvalleywiderentals.com for additional pictures, video and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 W 17TH STREET have any available units?
1042 W 17TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1042 W 17TH STREET have?
Some of 1042 W 17TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 W 17TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1042 W 17TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 W 17TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1042 W 17TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1042 W 17TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1042 W 17TH STREET offers parking.
Does 1042 W 17TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1042 W 17TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 W 17TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1042 W 17TH STREET has a pool.
Does 1042 W 17TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1042 W 17TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 W 17TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1042 W 17TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
