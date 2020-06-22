All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1028 W. Malibu Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1028 W. Malibu Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1028 W. Malibu Drive

1028 West Malibu Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1028 West Malibu Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Southern Village Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Major Cross Streets are Southern and Hardy
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,092
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets Considered in case by case basis, No smoking
--------------------------

Don't miss out on this conveniently located 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Tempe townhouse. This home features an open floor plan, tile flooring throughout, large living room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. The eat-in kitchen includes plenty of counter space, refrigerator and electric range. Stackable washer/dryer combination is included. Community pool offers all of the enjoyment with none of the work. Extra storage space included off private patio.

No Application Fees!!! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 W. Malibu Drive have any available units?
1028 W. Malibu Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 W. Malibu Drive have?
Some of 1028 W. Malibu Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 W. Malibu Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1028 W. Malibu Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 W. Malibu Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1028 W. Malibu Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1028 W. Malibu Drive offer parking?
No, 1028 W. Malibu Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1028 W. Malibu Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 W. Malibu Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 W. Malibu Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1028 W. Malibu Drive has a pool.
Does 1028 W. Malibu Drive have accessible units?
No, 1028 W. Malibu Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 W. Malibu Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 W. Malibu Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Marquis
577 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Highland Park
5038 S Hardy Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
University Park
1015 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd
Tempe, AZ 85284
Tides on 5th
805 W Brown St
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College