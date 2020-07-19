1028 S ASH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Walking distance to ASU and in Maple/Ash Historic District! Adobe style townhome with great room floorplan with fireplace and wall of french windows and door to private patio downstairs. Easy-care tile flooring downstairs plus 1/2 bath too. Kitchen overlooks great room with breakfat bar, dishwasher, smooth top range and pantry. Two spacious bedrooms and two full baths upstairs with three skylights. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and French doors to private balconies. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included. Steps from updated community pool. Walk to ASU, downtown Tempe, light rail, Tempe Town Lake and everything Tempe has to offer.