1028 S ASH Avenue
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:13 AM

1028 S ASH Avenue

1028 South Ash Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1028 South Ash Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85281
Maple Ash

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Walking distance to ASU and in Maple/Ash Historic District! Adobe style townhome with great room floorplan with fireplace and wall of french windows and door to private patio downstairs. Easy-care tile flooring downstairs plus 1/2 bath too. Kitchen overlooks great room with breakfat bar, dishwasher, smooth top range and pantry. Two spacious bedrooms and two full baths upstairs with three skylights. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets and French doors to private balconies. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator included. Steps from updated community pool. Walk to ASU, downtown Tempe, light rail, Tempe Town Lake and everything Tempe has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 S ASH Avenue have any available units?
1028 S ASH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1028 S ASH Avenue have?
Some of 1028 S ASH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 S ASH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1028 S ASH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 S ASH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1028 S ASH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1028 S ASH Avenue offer parking?
No, 1028 S ASH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1028 S ASH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1028 S ASH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 S ASH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1028 S ASH Avenue has a pool.
Does 1028 S ASH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1028 S ASH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 S ASH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1028 S ASH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
