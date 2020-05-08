Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool

1026 E Bishop Cir Available 08/12/20 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Remodeled in 2013 Home with a Pool near ASU - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Remodeled Home with a Pool near ASU. Beautiful, updated bathrooms, detailed tile work. Wood and tile flooring. Good sized bedrooms. Two level home. Rent includes Pool and Landscape Service. Large backyard. Washer and Dryer included. Property was previously a 6 bedroom (the 6th bedroom is going to be removed)



Renters insurance is required

City of Tempe charges rental tax of 1.8% added to the rent

Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners

Pets are allowed – pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet

Leases beginning summer 2020 will end 7/31/21 (two and three yr leases also available)

Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com



Security and Holding Deposit - Security deposit equals one months rent ($250 not refundable, balance is refundable) payable via Krk Realty portal at lease signing payable to KRK Realty Trust Account.



(RLNE2210945)