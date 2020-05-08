All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1026 E Bishop Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1026 E Bishop Cir
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:35 AM

1026 E Bishop Cir

1026 East Bishop Circle · (480) 361-5202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Hughes Acres
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1026 East Bishop Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282
Hughes Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1026 E Bishop Cir · Avail. Aug 12

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
1026 E Bishop Cir Available 08/12/20 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Remodeled in 2013 Home with a Pool near ASU - 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Remodeled Home with a Pool near ASU. Beautiful, updated bathrooms, detailed tile work. Wood and tile flooring. Good sized bedrooms. Two level home. Rent includes Pool and Landscape Service. Large backyard. Washer and Dryer included. Property was previously a 6 bedroom (the 6th bedroom is going to be removed)

Renters insurance is required
City of Tempe charges rental tax of 1.8% added to the rent
Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners
Pets are allowed – pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet
Leases beginning summer 2020 will end 7/31/21 (two and three yr leases also available)
Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com

Security and Holding Deposit - Security deposit equals one months rent ($250 not refundable, balance is refundable) payable via Krk Realty portal at lease signing payable to KRK Realty Trust Account.

(RLNE2210945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 E Bishop Cir have any available units?
1026 E Bishop Cir has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Is 1026 E Bishop Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1026 E Bishop Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 E Bishop Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1026 E Bishop Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1026 E Bishop Cir offer parking?
No, 1026 E Bishop Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1026 E Bishop Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 E Bishop Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 E Bishop Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1026 E Bishop Cir has a pool.
Does 1026 E Bishop Cir have accessible units?
No, 1026 E Bishop Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 E Bishop Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 E Bishop Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 E Bishop Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 E Bishop Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1026 E Bishop Cir?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Scottsdale Gateway
2100 N Scottsdale Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85281
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
The Mariner Apartment Homes
1525 E Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard
Tempe, AZ 85281
Villatree Apartments
1750 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity