Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1024 S Siesta Lane

1024 South Siesta Lane · (480) 648-5738 ext. 200
Location

1024 South Siesta Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281
Escalante

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1024 S Siesta Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$2,525

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1939 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
1024 S Siesta Lane Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON - 5 Bedroom Home in Tempe - Recently updated 5 bedroom home in Tempe!

A large home ready for a family or students!

The floor-plan offers a spacious living area, updated kitchen and flooring, a cozy den with a fireplace, and a large backyard

The kitchen has upgraded with granite counters, stainless appliances. Convenient indoor laundry washer/dryer.

All bathrooms have granite counter tops and newer fixtures.

Two newer AC units keep the large home comfortable and allow reasonable electric bills!

Two COVERED carport parking spots and a large gate to the backyard could provide RV parking. This home is located within walking distance of Escalante Park and Pool, the Escalante Pre-School, and the Thew Elementary School.

Situated perfectly in Tempe, just minutes from everything: ASU,Tempe Marketplace, Downtown Tempe/Mill Ave, shopping, dining & entertainment.

DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $50.00 APPLICATION FEE

RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS
Minimum 600 credit score (lesser score may be accepted subject to owner approval and higher security deposit)
3 times the rent verifiable income
Positive rental history with no evictions or judgements within the past 3 year

Applications online at www.evolutionaz.net

Current tax rate (subject to change): 2.3%

MONTHLY COSTS
*Rent $2,525.00 (taxable)
Admin fee $37.58 (taxable)
Renter's insurance $9.50 (non-taxable)
Renter's insurance admin fee $3.00 (taxable)

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

ONE TIME COSTS
Non-refundable admin fee at move in $150.00 (taxable)
Non-refundable cleaning fee at move in $484.75 (taxable)
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,525 - $3,787 depending on credit (non-taxable)

TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS
First month rent including taxes and fees $3,267.43

PET POLICY
Dogs approved based on FIDO score from petscreening.com
https://evolutionrealestate.petscreening.com/

The FIDO score ranges from 1-5 and the fees are as follows:
1 - not approved
2 - $400 additional deposit and $25/month pet rent
3 - $300 additional deposit and $20/month pet rent
4 - $200 additional deposit and $15/month pet rent
5 - $100 additional deposit and $10/month pet rent

ALL applicants (including non pet owners) are required to go through our pet screening process. There is a screening fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet, but no charge to register as an applicant with no pet. During the application process, you will be required to upload images of one or more types of documents. Please have the items listed below ready to upload before proceeding with the application process.
• A current picture of your pet(s)
• Vaccination information

Applications online at www.evolutionaz.net

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4167377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 S Siesta Lane have any available units?
1024 S Siesta Lane has a unit available for $2,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 S Siesta Lane have?
Some of 1024 S Siesta Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 S Siesta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1024 S Siesta Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 S Siesta Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 S Siesta Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1024 S Siesta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1024 S Siesta Lane does offer parking.
Does 1024 S Siesta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 S Siesta Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 S Siesta Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1024 S Siesta Lane has a pool.
Does 1024 S Siesta Lane have accessible units?
No, 1024 S Siesta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 S Siesta Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 S Siesta Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
