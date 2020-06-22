Amenities

1024 S Siesta Lane Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON - 5 Bedroom Home in Tempe - Recently updated 5 bedroom home in Tempe!



A large home ready for a family or students!



The floor-plan offers a spacious living area, updated kitchen and flooring, a cozy den with a fireplace, and a large backyard



The kitchen has upgraded with granite counters, stainless appliances. Convenient indoor laundry washer/dryer.



All bathrooms have granite counter tops and newer fixtures.



Two newer AC units keep the large home comfortable and allow reasonable electric bills!



Two COVERED carport parking spots and a large gate to the backyard could provide RV parking. This home is located within walking distance of Escalante Park and Pool, the Escalante Pre-School, and the Thew Elementary School.



Situated perfectly in Tempe, just minutes from everything: ASU,Tempe Marketplace, Downtown Tempe/Mill Ave, shopping, dining & entertainment.



DO NOT DISTURB OCCUPANTS - SHOWN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



ALL OCCUPANTS 18 AND OLDER MUST SUBMIT APPLICATION AND NON-REFUNDABLE $50.00 APPLICATION FEE



RENTAL QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum 600 credit score (lesser score may be accepted subject to owner approval and higher security deposit)

3 times the rent verifiable income

Positive rental history with no evictions or judgements within the past 3 year



Applications online at www.evolutionaz.net



Current tax rate (subject to change): 2.3%



MONTHLY COSTS

*Rent $2,525.00 (taxable)

Admin fee $37.58 (taxable)

Renter's insurance $9.50 (non-taxable)

Renter's insurance admin fee $3.00 (taxable)



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



ONE TIME COSTS

Non-refundable admin fee at move in $150.00 (taxable)

Non-refundable cleaning fee at move in $484.75 (taxable)

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,525 - $3,787 depending on credit (non-taxable)



TOTAL MOVE IN COSTS

First month rent including taxes and fees $3,267.43



PET POLICY

Dogs approved based on FIDO score from petscreening.com

https://evolutionrealestate.petscreening.com/



The FIDO score ranges from 1-5 and the fees are as follows:

1 - not approved

2 - $400 additional deposit and $25/month pet rent

3 - $300 additional deposit and $20/month pet rent

4 - $200 additional deposit and $15/month pet rent

5 - $100 additional deposit and $10/month pet rent



ALL applicants (including non pet owners) are required to go through our pet screening process. There is a screening fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet, but no charge to register as an applicant with no pet. During the application process, you will be required to upload images of one or more types of documents. Please have the items listed below ready to upload before proceeding with the application process.

• A current picture of your pet(s)

• Vaccination information



Applications online at www.evolutionaz.net



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4167377)