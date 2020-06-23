All apartments in Tempe
1013 W Cornell Drive
1013 W Cornell Drive

1013 West Cornell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1013 West Cornell Drive, Tempe, AZ 85283
Wood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home in super location! This home has Granite countertops, stainless appliances. The Kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook, tile though out the home with carpet in bedrooms and family room. You will love the Large family room that leads to the lovely back yard! RELAX AND ENJOY THE AZ LIFESTYLE in your spacious backyard with pergola. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Minutes from Kiwanis Park, downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue, the 101, 60 and 10! Easy access to SKY HARBOR, SCOTTSDALE & DOWNTOWN PHX. GOLF, HIKING, BALL GAMES, & MUCH MORE! Washer, dryer and fridge are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 W Cornell Drive have any available units?
1013 W Cornell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 W Cornell Drive have?
Some of 1013 W Cornell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 W Cornell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1013 W Cornell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 W Cornell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1013 W Cornell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1013 W Cornell Drive offer parking?
No, 1013 W Cornell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1013 W Cornell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 W Cornell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 W Cornell Drive have a pool?
No, 1013 W Cornell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1013 W Cornell Drive have accessible units?
No, 1013 W Cornell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 W Cornell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1013 W Cornell Drive has units with dishwashers.
