1013 W Cornell Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home in super location! This home has Granite countertops, stainless appliances. The Kitchen has a cozy breakfast nook, tile though out the home with carpet in bedrooms and family room. You will love the Large family room that leads to the lovely back yard! RELAX AND ENJOY THE AZ LIFESTYLE in your spacious backyard with pergola. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Minutes from Kiwanis Park, downtown Tempe, Mill Avenue, the 101, 60 and 10! Easy access to SKY HARBOR, SCOTTSDALE & DOWNTOWN PHX. GOLF, HIKING, BALL GAMES, & MUCH MORE! Washer, dryer and fridge are included.