Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Spacious & updated 3 Bed 2 Bath house in Tempe - Property Id: 295043



Property has spacious master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet and new French doors opening to the back yard. The home has an open floor plan in the living and dining area with new bamboo floors throughout the house. Both bathrooms have been updated and the backyard has beautiful brick pavers, irrigated landscaping, and a grapefruit tree. The garage easily fits 2 cars and has additional space for storage.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295043

Property Id 295043



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839456)