Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This is it!!! Charming 3 bed 2 bath townhouse in Tempe is now available for rent! Newly installed porcelain tile and carpet in Bedrooms, Vaulted ceilings & designer paint throughout. Community pool and park is just around the corner. Close to Sky Harbor Airport, Arizona Mills, I-10, 60, 202, ASU. 2 assigned covered parking spaces,All appliances included! Schedule a showing today!