1004 E HERMOSA Drive

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 - Check out this amazing Tempe home with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage and a POOL! Popular tri-level floor plan with HUGE, open kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space and all appliances included. ENORMOUS master bedroom with walk-in closet and huge secondary bedrooms as well. Small den/office would make a great study room. Cool 2-way brick fireplace. Gorgeous wood and tile flooring in living and high traffic areas and carpet in bedrooms. Cool 2-way brick fireplace. Large, private backyard with sparkling pool and lush grassy area. Great floor plan for roommates and ready in time for 2020/2021 school year!