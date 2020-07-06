All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1004 E HERMOSA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1004 E HERMOSA Drive
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

1004 E HERMOSA Drive

1004 East Hermosa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1004 East Hermosa Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cyprus Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 8/1/2020 - Check out this amazing Tempe home with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2 car garage and a POOL! Popular tri-level floor plan with HUGE, open kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space and all appliances included. ENORMOUS master bedroom with walk-in closet and huge secondary bedrooms as well. Small den/office would make a great study room. Cool 2-way brick fireplace. Gorgeous wood and tile flooring in living and high traffic areas and carpet in bedrooms. Cool 2-way brick fireplace. Large, private backyard with sparkling pool and lush grassy area. Great floor plan for roommates and ready in time for 2020/2021 school year!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 E HERMOSA Drive have any available units?
1004 E HERMOSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 E HERMOSA Drive have?
Some of 1004 E HERMOSA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 E HERMOSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1004 E HERMOSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 E HERMOSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1004 E HERMOSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1004 E HERMOSA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1004 E HERMOSA Drive offers parking.
Does 1004 E HERMOSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 E HERMOSA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 E HERMOSA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1004 E HERMOSA Drive has a pool.
Does 1004 E HERMOSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1004 E HERMOSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 E HERMOSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 E HERMOSA Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura Watermark
420 North Scottsdale Road
Tempe, AZ 85281
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
Norte Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive
Tempe, AZ 85281
OMNIA ON 8TH APARTMENT HOMES
1701 E 8th St
Tempe, AZ 85281
Vela
555 N. College Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Omnia Baseline
1145 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
Park View Apartments
1235 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College