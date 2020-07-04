All apartments in Tempe
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

1000 E Manhatton Dr

1000 East Manhatton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1000 East Manhatton Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Cyprus Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1000 E Manhatton Dr Available 08/01/20 GORGEOUS REMODEL ON 5 BEDROOM 2 BATH TEMPE HOME WITH POOL! - Available starting 8/1/2020

Renovated 5 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage house in Tempe with a massive pool! Pool service, kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included! Open, spacious floor plan with tons of living space. Huge kitchen with custom cabinetry, pendant lighting, tile back splash and granite counters. Bedrooms are very generous in size and both bathrooms have been remodeled with white cabinets, tile floors and tile showers. Energy saving dual pane windows, earth-tone carpet, paint and tile throughout. Located just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and all Tempe has to offer!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $3,100 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee
Security Deposit - $3,100
Application Fee - $45/Adult
Admin Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Call or text for a viewing today!

Shaaron Elisha
480-246-9383
Shaaron@eandgrealestate.com
E & G Real Estate Services

(RLNE3915612)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 E Manhatton Dr have any available units?
1000 E Manhatton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 E Manhatton Dr have?
Some of 1000 E Manhatton Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 E Manhatton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1000 E Manhatton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 E Manhatton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 E Manhatton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1000 E Manhatton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1000 E Manhatton Dr offers parking.
Does 1000 E Manhatton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 E Manhatton Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 E Manhatton Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1000 E Manhatton Dr has a pool.
Does 1000 E Manhatton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1000 E Manhatton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 E Manhatton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 E Manhatton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

