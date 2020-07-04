Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

1000 E Manhatton Dr Available 08/01/20 GORGEOUS REMODEL ON 5 BEDROOM 2 BATH TEMPE HOME WITH POOL! - Available starting 8/1/2020



Renovated 5 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage house in Tempe with a massive pool! Pool service, kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included! Open, spacious floor plan with tons of living space. Huge kitchen with custom cabinetry, pendant lighting, tile back splash and granite counters. Bedrooms are very generous in size and both bathrooms have been remodeled with white cabinets, tile floors and tile showers. Energy saving dual pane windows, earth-tone carpet, paint and tile throughout. Located just minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment and all Tempe has to offer!



Rent - $3,100 + 2.8% tax and tenant care fee

Security Deposit - $3,100

Application Fee - $45/Adult

Admin Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Shaaron Elisha

480-246-9383

Shaaron@eandgrealestate.com

E & G Real Estate Services



