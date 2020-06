Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool

Available for immediate rental, a two story home in Sierra Montana subdivision. Pool with waterfall and full pool service included in the monthly rent. Three bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Eat-in kitchen with island. Master bedroom has a separate sitting room or exercise room. Huge walk-in closet. Full master bath with double sinks. Upstairs laundry room with washer and dryer.