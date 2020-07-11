24 Apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ with move-in specials
Flora Mae Statler gave Surprise, Arizona, its unusual name because she claimed that she "would be surprised if the town ever amounted to much."
Surprise is northwest of Phoenix. In fact, it's even northwest of Glendale, Peoria and El Mirage, all of which are known for being far west suburbs of the Phoenix metropolitan area. In 2000, the city had a mere 30,000 or so people; by 2010, that somehow skyrocketed to about 117,000 residents. If you're wondering what's behind the growth, it's a surprise! No, really, you'll have to find out by looking further into this fairly new city. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Surprise apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Surprise apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.