Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:09 AM

24 Apartments for rent in Surprise, AZ with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Surprise apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
4 Units Available
Roseview
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,157
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1022 sqft
Located in Surprise, Arizona, one of the fastest growing cities in the country, Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce its first luxury rental community.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
1 Unit Available
Marley Park
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane, Surprise, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park is an innovative luxury single-family home rental community comprised of single-story smart homes.
Results within 5 miles of Surprise
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,174
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1036 sqft
Located at Bell Road near Arrowhead Towne Center, Solis at Towne Center is near Loop 101. Units include amenities like hardwood floors, air conditioning, ceiling fans, and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
113 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities On Happy Valley, located at 11903 W Happy Valley Rd in Peoria, which is under construction and scheduled to open June 2020! This innovative gated luxury rental home community is comprised of 222 single-story
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
20 Units Available
Fletcher Heights
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The ideal location near the Loop 101 Freeway. Luxurious amenities throughout including high ceilings, full-size washer and dryer, and mirrored wardrobe doors. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool, and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
2 Units Available
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr, Peoria, AZ
Studio
$1,100
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1175 sqft
Community Description
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave, Peoria, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,126
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1371 sqft
Open floor plans and walk-in closets mean easy organization and plenty of space to stretch out. A wide variety of stores and restaurants are located a short walk away.
Results within 10 miles of Surprise
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
28 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
23 Units Available
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,089
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments have hardwood floors, sophisticated black kitchen appliances and ceiling fans. Get work done in the business center or hang out in the clubhouse. Close to bus routes on Thomas Road and 83rd Avenue.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
49 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
2 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-69 and the airport. Each apartment includes washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony. The community includes a pool, fitness center and a hot tub. Short drive to Lansing.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
244 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1022 sqft
At Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons in Goodyear, AZ, we offer everything you need for a modern, worry-free lifestyle. You will be proud to call our stunning community home.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,222
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,869
1281 sqft
Luxurious units offer residents laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking garage, pool and gym. Convenient location, close to the New River and freeways for commuters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
14 Units Available
Pioneer
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,071
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
900 sqft
Recently remodeled townhouses. Water, trash, tax, basic cable and internet included in rental price. Beautiful landscaping throughout the community. Great location near Cactus High School, Pioneer Elementary School and Paseo Neighborhood Park.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,223
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$840
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
580 sqft
Spacious units with modern design. Glass front ovens, fluorescent lighting, walk-in closets and extra storage. At the corner of W. Peoria and N. 51st, close to Castles ~n~ Coasters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,205
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,778
1359 sqft
Modern apartments feature convenient in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and dogs. Located right next to the popular Skunk Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1426 sqft
Modern complex with pool and 24-hour gym that accepts credit cards and e-payments. Close to I-17 and the Arrowhead Towne Center. The Wet 'n' Wild water park is mere minutes away.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
4 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,334
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1235 sqft
Located right off Loop 101 and I-17. Pet-friendly property with spacious floor plan within master-planned community. Minutes from Thunderbird Park, with horseback riding and hiking opportunities. Garages provided. Recently renovated with updated appliances and balconies.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1236 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
5 Units Available
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re searching for an apartment to rent in Glendale, Arizona, then look no further! Serena Park Apartments is perfectly situated in the heart of Glendale, a city rich in art and culture.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
$
3 Units Available
Arrowhead Ranch
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,259
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to highway 101 and Deer Valley High School. Apartments include nine-foot ceilings, arched doorways, and kitchen pantries. Community features gated entry, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
118 Units Available
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,260
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1245 sqft
Create the ideal modern life when you make Amiya your home. Located in close proximity to the flourishing Goodyear area, this community offers boutique luxury apartments that are without compare.
City Guide for Surprise, AZ

Flora Mae Statler gave Surprise, Arizona, its unusual name because she claimed that she "would be surprised if the town ever amounted to much."

Surprise is northwest of Phoenix. In fact, it's even northwest of Glendale, Peoria and El Mirage, all of which are known for being far west suburbs of the Phoenix metropolitan area. In 2000, the city had a mere 30,000 or so people; by 2010, that somehow skyrocketed to about 117,000 residents. If you're wondering what's behind the growth, it's a surprise! No, really, you'll have to find out by looking further into this fairly new city. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Surprise, AZ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Surprise apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Surprise apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

