All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like La Contessa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
La Contessa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:18 AM

La Contessa

11011 N 92nd St · (602) 314-2888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11011 N 92nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1058 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Private gated community in the heart of North Scottsdale close to the 101 freeway, shopping, restaurants, entertainment & so much more! This wonderful 2BR/2BA furnished unit is all one level with nobody above you and includes a 2 car garage, front courtyard and rear yard plus most necessities for a comfortable stay including linens, kitchenware and laundry inside the unit. Beautiful gated complex featuring a heated pool, spa, fitness, racquetball & tennis. 2 month minimum stay, rates vary with time of season and most utilities are included during September thru April rental months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does La Contessa have any available units?
La Contessa has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does La Contessa have?
Some of La Contessa's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is La Contessa currently offering any rent specials?
La Contessa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is La Contessa pet-friendly?
No, La Contessa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does La Contessa offer parking?
Yes, La Contessa does offer parking.
Does La Contessa have units with washers and dryers?
No, La Contessa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does La Contessa have a pool?
Yes, La Contessa has a pool.
Does La Contessa have accessible units?
No, La Contessa does not have accessible units.
Does La Contessa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, La Contessa has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for La Contessa?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Fireside Apartments
7740 East Glenrosa Avenue
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity