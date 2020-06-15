La Contessa

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Private gated community in the heart of North Scottsdale close to the 101 freeway, shopping, restaurants, entertainment & so much more! This wonderful 2BR/2BA furnished unit is all one level with nobody above you and includes a 2 car garage, front courtyard and rear yard plus most necessities for a comfortable stay including linens, kitchenware and laundry inside the unit. Beautiful gated complex featuring a heated pool, spa, fitness, racquetball & tennis. 2 month minimum stay, rates vary with time of season and most utilities are included during September thru April rental months.