Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range bathtub ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room game room internet cafe pool table

Avion on Legacy apartments in North Scottsdale offers new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our open floor plans offer two different color schemes and gas stoves while the community features garage parking, carports, pool and other resort- style amenities. We are located in Grayhawk, just three minutes to Henkel and 12 minutes to Kierland Commons. Enjoy easy freeway access with Loop 101 less than one mile away. We are less than 15 minutes to Mayo Clinic Phoenix, five minutes to Thompson Peak Health Care and less than five minutes to Henkel Building. We are dedicated to assisting you in finding a new home using the manner in which you are most comfortable. We currently offer virtual and self-guided tours by appointment. Contact us to schedule a tour option with a leasing consultant or visit our website to view our 360 degree virtual tours.